GOLD BEACH – Careful logging in Curry County to protect a fish-bearing stream and protect soils despite challenging conditions has helped earn Zuber and Sons Logging, Inc., an Award of Merit from the Southwest Regional Forest Practices Committee. The award recognizes forestry operators who follow in an exemplary manner regulations designed to protect natural resources.
Oregon Department of Forestry’s Ryan Greco said of the award, “Zuber and Sons Logging demonstrated in the Edson Butte harvest how to safely log in challenging conditions while protecting natural resources. We’re pleased to honor him and his company for excellent work that is a great example of how to do things right.”
To encourage sound forestry, ODF honors operators who consistently meet or exceed the Forest Practices Act. That law requires loggers and landowners to: harvest responsibly, protect and enhance habitat, reduce landslide risks, protect streams, wetlands and water quality and replant forests.
Zuber was nominated by landowner Seneca Jones Timber Company for the work they did to harvest three units about 18 miles southeast of Bandon in the first half of 2017. High winds and lots of snow made the harvest especially challenging, as did the need to protect Edson Creek and the trees buffering it.
“Zuber and Sons Logging took extra time and effort to make sure trees that had to be retained were not damaged and that the tops of trees in the creekside area were kept intact,” said Seneca Jones’ Harvest Administrator Gary Mendenhall. “As a company we are very pleased with the outcome.”