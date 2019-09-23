Dec. 17, 1946 – Aug. 27, 2019
Yvonne Coleman - 72, of Coquille, passed to Christ at 72 years of age, on Aug. 27th, 2019, 4:12 p.m. at Coquille Valley Hospital. Yvonne was born on Dec. 17th, 1946 in Pasadena CA. She had a smile for everyone, and cherished her very close friends. She loved red carnations and wild irises. Yvonne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Willard R. Coleman; sons, Willard D. Coleman, Thomas S. Coleman and Jonathan S. Coleman; her mother, Ruby Cook; sister, Brenda Cox. She also loved on 15 Grandchildren, and 13 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life for Yvonne Coleman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Center of Hope Assembly of God Church, 457 E. 2nd St. in Coquille. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.