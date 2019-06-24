COOS BAY — The stage is set for opening night of Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.
Twenty individuals and one band will compete for a $5,000 prize purse which includes cash, tuition to Southwestern Oregon Community College and merchant certificates.
Participants represent most Coos County communities. They range in age from 13 to 18 years of age. Talents include singing, musical theatrics, instrumental compositions, poetry and more.
The program will feature last years winner Makayla Wingert who took top honors in 2018 with her Hula Hoop dancing. When asked what she would tell performers she said, “Take criticism positively in a way to improve yourself. Save your best song for last. So long as you give your best that you have in you that day, you have nothing to worry about.“
Got Talent Coos County enters its second season on Thursday after spinning off from Bay Area Teen Idol, which ran for 15 successful seasons. The focus of the program is on providing a unique opportunity for youth to compete through stage performance, give life and work skills through the arts, and to promote a healthy lifestyle by being drug, alcohol and tobacco-free.
Admission to Thursday’s performance is $3 dollars, thanks to partners Banner Bank, South Coast Family Dentistry and Fred Meyer. The Egyptian Theatre will be selling concessions. Other performance dates are July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.
This year's contestants include Haley Belcher, 16, North Bend High School; Jaidyn Blackard, 13, Harbor Lights Middle School (Bandon); Alana Bridges, 16, Coquille High School; Alyssa Carlan, 14, NBHS; Rachel Eickhoff, 13, HLMS; Jazmine Ford, 17, NBHS; Amariah Goslin, 14, NBHS; Seth Grover, 18, Oregon State University; La'Stacia Lovelady, 14, Marshfield High School; Rosie Lua, 18, NBHS; Kylee Malaguti, 13, MHS; Kamara Mill, 16, Southwestern Oregon Community College; Moira O'Bryan, 15, NBHS; Makayla Rini, 17, home schooled; Saleena Rini, 17, Winter Lakes (Coquille); Aiden Slaska, 16, NBHS; Aidan Smith, 17, NBHS; Hope Stephens, 16, NBHS;. Aina Weaver, 16, MHS; Elliza West, 15, Myrtle Point High School; Sierra Bell, 14, NBHS; Oscar Day, 14, MHS; Roxy Day, 13, MHS; and Wyatt Smith, 13, NBHS.
For more information, visit www, coostalent.com or call 541-269-0929.