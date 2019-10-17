The boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will hold a training session for students interested in being officials for the upcoming volleyball season.
The training will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Boys & Girls Club’s Pierce Court.
Anyone interested in being an official should come to the club office to fill out an application form and go to Cardinal Services to get set up as an official. And for the training, they should bring athletic clothing and shoes.
The training will include covering the rules and game-day procedures and also will feature officiating during the open gym jamboree that runs from 4 to 5 p.m. that day.
The volleyball jamboree completes the Sunday open gym program that has been going on since mid-September and runs from 4 to 5 p.m., with a cost of $5 per participant. The last regular open gym is this Sunday (Oct. 20) and is for students in third and fourth grade.
Hoop Group
The final two weeks of the Hoop Group program at Southwestern Oregon Community College are this Sunday and next.
The program runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sundays at Prosper Hall and is for students in first through 12th grade. The weekly cost is $10.
The program is supervised by Riley Grandinetti.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for games played on Saturday, Oct. 12, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Award — Third Grade: Florence, coached by Robert Jones.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Ismael Rodriguez and Nathan Mullanix. Professional: Stpehanie Burgmeier and Aidan Nolan.