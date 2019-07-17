The top three Yard Art entries will receive a $20 cash prize to go with their blue ribbon. Original creations should be less than 24 inches wide and 36 inches tall. Create from recycled materials or build it from scratch then bring your Yard Art submissions to the Floral Department July 20-21 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Sorry, birdhouses have their own contest in the Clarno Building with Land Products. Same $20 prize for the top three winners though. They are limited to 15 inches wide and 20 inches tall.