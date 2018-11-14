COOS BAY — A car stuck the front door entrance at Walt’s Pourhouse on Election Night.
“We responded on a report of a hit and run about ten to midnight on Tuesday,” said Gary McCullough, police chief at Coos Bay Police Department.
Hailey Sheldon, 31, drove onto the front porch and into the front door, breaking glass and causing severe property damage. However, she drove off after the incident.
McCullough said there were no injuries.
“We were able to locate her close to 3 a.m.,” McCullough said. “We cited her in lieu of custody.”
Sheldon is being charged with a hit and run, along with property damage.