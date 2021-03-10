With a big assist from a Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer, North Bend police were able to track down a juvenile who led them on a foot chase that covered close to a mile.
The incident started Friday afternoon when police tried to serve a felony warrant on the juvenile at a home in the area of Virginia Street and Virginia Court.
As police made contact with people inside the home, the suspect jumped out of a second-story window and over a fence and took off on foot.
The juvenile suspect was last seen running into a heavily-wooded area.
Because the suspect has a history of carrying firearms and was wanted on a felony charge, North Bend officers proceeded cautiously while searching.
They set up a perimeter and asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office K-9. The K-9 officer, named Raven, and his handler Deputy Jon Boswell worked with North Bend police to track the suspect. Close to two hours after the suspect ran, Raven and officers located the suspect hiding near the front entrance of the North Bend Community Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, the capture was the 12th Raven and Boswell have been involved in.
The suspect was arrested on the felony warrant and will face new charges of escape.
He was transported by the Oregon Youth Authority to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.
Sgt. Ed Perry with the North Bend police said his department is grateful for assistance from the sheriff’s office, Coos Bay police and Oregon State police.
He also said several North Bend residents assisted by calling in sightings of the suspect to 911.
