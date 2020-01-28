The wins keep on coming.
The Bandon girls capped off a six-game road stand with a 51-33 win over Waldport on Tuesday night. Traylyn Arana led the team with 18 points and Ashley Strain added 10. The victory marked Bandon’s 14th straight win on the season as the team improved to 17-1 on the year.
But for the Tigers, sitting at the top of the Sunset Conference Standings at the halfway mark of the league season, the win of the year came last Friday on the road against Coquille.
The Red Devils, ranked at No. 6 in the standings while the Tigers are at No. 9, had a 40-game league winning streak heading into the contest. But it was Bandon mounting a fourth-quarter comeback to claim a 49-45 win.
“Our expectation was just to go out, play our game. We’re not going to let them take anything from us. This is our night,” Strain said after the win.
After a lead in the first quarter, Bandon spent most of the game trailing. After erasing previous deficits, the Tigers were again down in the fourth quarter this time with the score at 39-31. But Bandon fought back once again and put together a 10-0 run based on defensive rebounds, free throws and fast-break buckets.
“When someone steals the ball I’m like okay, I’m ready down there, just hit me, I’ve got you,” said Arana, who scored 18 points for Bandon. Strain, Kennedy Turner and Eduarda Reolon all finished the game with eight points.
“Focus. If you trust in your teammates, those things don’t take off your attention. I trust my teammates and we were all really focused. All of us, even the bench, we were all focused on this game,” said Reolon on what allowed the team to succeed on Friday.
She added that the full gym that comes with the rivalry game was not a distraction. “The crowd, I don’t know, when you are playing you don’t listen to the crowd. It can be like 10,000 people and you’re not going to listen.”
Opposing gyms are a thing of the past, at least for now, for the Tigers. Bandon finishes the year out with six straight home games. This home slate begins on Friday against Creswell at 5:30 p.m. in one last nonleague game.
After that, it is the second half of the league season as Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Toledo, Gold Beach and Coquille get one more shot at taking down the Tigers.
“We’re not going to be able to surprise anybody,” said Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons. “Everybody knows what we have, what we’re going to do and it’s going to come down to executing and who is going to put in the work during the second half of the season.”