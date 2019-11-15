William Roscoe Horning
August 25, 1931 – November 6, 2019
A funeral mass for William “Bill” Roscoe Horning, 88, of Coos Bay will be held and followed by a celebration of life at a time to be announced, Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street in Coos Bay with Father Robert Wolf, officiating.
William was born Aug. 25, 1931 in Watertown, S.D. to Ross Charles and Harriet Christine (Meaghan) Horning. He passed away Nov. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956, where he was captain of the NCAA College World Series Championship Baseball team. He and Rita were married later that June in Waverly S.D.
After teaching and coaching for eight years in the Midwest, the couple moved to Coos Bay, where Bill taught and coached at SWOCC. He then taught at Creighton University in Omaha for a year, returning to teach and coach in the North Bend School District, where he retired in 1994.
For the next twenty years, Bill made numerous trips around the United States with the world's largest autographed baseball bat, sharing his love of the game in a wide range of venues where he was known as "Big Bat Bill."
Bill is survived by his wife, Rita Horning of Coos Bay; children, Joel and Carolyn Horning, Jay and Samantha Horning, Chris and Jennifer Horning, Natalie and Rick Edgar, Nancy and Bruce Bryant, William and Cathy Horning, Bradley and Heather Horning, Molly and Mark Nelson; 2 sisters; 1 brother; numerous grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers; an infant son; and a daughter in law.
Donations may be made in memory of William Horning to North Bend High School Baseball to benefit Clyde Allen Field, 2323 Pacific Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
