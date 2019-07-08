PORTLAND — As part of its ongoing efforts to prepare customers and communities for this year’s wildfire season, Pacific Power is hosting wildfire safety and preparedness open houses for Southern Oregon next week. Representatives from local emergency services agencies, Oregon Department of Forestry and Pacific Power will be on hand to share information about their wildfire mitigation plans and provide information to help area residents prepare at home.
“With wildfires becoming more frequent and intense throughout our region, we all need to take extra steps to ensure the safety of our homes and our communities,” said Scott Bolton, senior vice president, Pacific Power. “We are working together with our community partners to ensure that together we are ready, and we are prepared.”
During the open house events, customers can talk with experts from local agencies and Pacific Power to ask questions and learn practical steps they can take at home to prepare, such as managing vegetation and putting together an emergency plan. Information will also be available about Pacific Power’s Public Safety Power Shutoff plans, which could be used this year during times of extreme wildfire danger.
Roseburg Open House – Wednesday, July 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Douglas County Fairgrounds, Cascade Hall, 2110 Frear St., in Roseburg.
Medford Open House – Thursday, July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, 2250 Biddle Road in Medford.
Customers seeking additional information on wildfire safety preparedness are encouraged to call 866-869-8520 or visit pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety.