<h2>White Cedar Days Run
July 6
At Powers
10 Kilometers
MALE
25-29 — 1. John Gunther, 48:13; 2. Jesus Cortez, 50:01; 3. Dustin Clark, 53:43; 4. Gabe Shorb, 53:55; 5. Matt Shorb, 57:58. 50-and-over — 1. Jerry Roberts, 38:54; 2. Richard Bouton, 49:38; 3. Tony Beesley, 52:21; 4. Joseph Kuehner, 67:24.
FEMALE
25-29 — 1. Julia Clark, 53:43. 50-and-over — 1. Tanja Beesley, 53:29.
5 Kilometers
MALE
Under 25 — 1. Samuel Groves, 22:35; 2. Lane Hitner, 22:37; 3. Talon Blanton, 23:21; 4. Donald Pedrick, 26:38. Also: Benny Brown, time na. 25-49 — 1. Russell Crochetiere, 20:44; 2. McKitchan Wilson, 21:31; 3. Eric Aleskus, 25:22; 4. Brian Hane, 30:59; 5. Eli Giles, 61:11. Also: Rodney Blanton, time na. 50-and-over — 1. Joe Hallett, 34:29.
FEMALE
Under 25 — 1. Riley Mullanix, 23:32; 2. Kendra Bushnell, 24:43; 3. Clara Baker, 26:41; 4. Kallie Krewson, 29:38; 5. Kennedy Hane, 30:48; 6. Anilee Baker, 32:07; 7. Baylee Barnes, 37:37; 8. Chelsea Burris, 45:18. Also: Bella Mullanix, time na. 25-49 — 1. Marie Richards, 26:41; 2. Kaylie Parrish, 27:23; 3. JulieAnn McCoy, 57:52; 4. Wanda Blanton, 30:45; 5. Lindy Stallard, 37:38; 6. Amber Reed, 61:11. Also: Christine Mast and Connie Bushnell, time na. 50-and-over — 1. Victoria Frances, time na.