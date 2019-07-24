WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Coos County Fair: American Pride, County Wide 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. Senior day. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair: You Don't See That Every Day 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center At the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Goild Beach. eventcenteronthebeach.com
Pint for a Pint: American Red Cross Blood Drive 3 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Register at http://redcrossblood.org.
Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers 6-7:30 p.m., Bullards Beach State Park amphitheater, 52470 US Highway 101, Bandon. Donations appreciated.
Live Music with Sarah Shook and the Disarmers 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Coos County Fair: American Pride, County Wide 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. Kids' day. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair: You Don't See That Every Day 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center At the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. eventcenteronthebeach.com
Michah & Me Dance Party 11 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Oregon-based kindie rock band made up of stay-at-home dads.
Chamber Business After Hours 5-7 p.m., Rodeo Steakhouse & Grill, 1001 N Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay.
Community Dinner 6-8 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. Luau meal $12.50, $5 for kids. Prepared by Outpost Cafe: Kalua pork, mac salad, Hawaiian salad and sticky rice. RSVP to 541-584-2692.
Speaker Wave in Concert 7 p.m., The Liberty Pub, 2047 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
OCMA Orchestra Pops Concert: Youth Has No Age 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Tickets $20-25. www.oregoncoastmusic.org