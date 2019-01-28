North Bend’s swim teams swept the Potluck Invitational on Saturday, beating four smaller visiting schools and winning nearly every event.
North Bend’s girls won each race while rolling up 142 points. Phoenix had 50 to finish second. Reedsport, Lost River and Hidden Valley also participated.
Makenna Roberts won the 200 freestyle and breaststroke for the Bulldogs, while Bella Jones took both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and Natalie Cheal won the butterfly and backstroke. Kristina Powley won the 50 freestyle and Charlise Stark the 500 Freestyle.
North Bend’s winning relays included combinations of Cheal, Roberts, Jones, Powley, Kamilla Kotai, Maria Knight, Jordan Denbo and Madison Trenner.
North Bend’s boys scored 187 points, while Phoenix was a distant second with 74.
Craig Hoefs won the 200 freestyle and breaststroke, Kenneth Shepherd took both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and North Bend also got wins by Gavyn Tatge (backstroke), Adam Wood (butterfly) and Johnny Flanagan (500 freestyle).
North Bend’s winning relays included combinations of Tatge, Hoefs, Shepherd, Flanagan, Mavrick Macalino, Zachary Holt, Andy Ku and Logan Lampe.
Alec Shepherd of Pheonix won the 50 freestyle.
Reedsport’s top finisher among the boys was Hunter Kruzick, who was fifth in the individual medley. Kassandra Diehl was second for the Brave in the girls 500 freeestyle.
Girls Basketball
PACIFIC 59, RIDDLE 32: The Pirates dominated the Irish for three quarters, building a 23-8 halftime lead and holding Riddle to just 15 points for the first three quarters.
Kaiya Gourneau had 20 points, Sierra White 11 and Natalie Vincent eight for Pacific, which kept its lead in the Skyline League’s South Division.
Katarina Schartner had 16 points for Riddle.
Pacific has a key game at second-place Camas Valley on Tuesday and hosts Days Creek on Saturday. A win Tuesday would give the Pirates a sweep of the Hornets.
Boys Basketball
RIDDLE 57, PACIFIC 26: The Pirates struggled at home against the South Region leading Irish, failing to score in double digits in any quarter.
Nate Hopkins had 11 points and Drake Borschowa and Mario Gianotti 10 each for Riddle, which improved to 7-2 in league play.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 10 points and Sean White eight for Pacific, which fell to 4-5 heading into a big game Tuesday at Camas Valley, which is just in front of the Pirates in second place. Pacific beat the Hornets earlier in the season.
Wrestling
COTTAGE GROVE INVITATIONAL: Coquille had two placers in the big two-day event.
Brayden Clayburn placed fourth at 160 pounds, collecting three pins along the way. Saige Garrington (138) was sixth for the Red Devils.
Matthew Horrillo placed third at 220 pounds for Siuslaw. Brady Libby (120) and Ryan Jennings (152) both placed fourth and Riley Jennings (170) was fifth for the Vikings.
Landen Timeus was fifth at 138 pounds and Darren Bright was sixth at 195 for Gold Beach.
Glide won the 27-team tournament with 212 points. Siuslaw was 14th, Coquille 19th and Gold Beach 21st.