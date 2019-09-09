Coquille’s volleyball team won the Les Scwhab tournament at Reedsport on Saturday, beating North Douglas in the championship match.
Coquille had its toughest match in the first round, beating Pleasant Hill in three sets, 26-24, 19-25, 15-8.
Then the Red Devils beat St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-18.
In the championship match, Coquille topped North Douglas, 25-23, 25-20.
Ellie Ekelund and Saige Gallino had seven kills each in the championship match. Gallino also had four aces. Setter Drew Wilson had 13 assists, six digs and two blocks. Hailey Combie had four kills and three blocks (she also had 10 kills and four blocks against Pleasant Hill). Mariah Jarrett was strong all day at libero and had 14 digs and two aces in the championship match. The Red Devils host Marshfield and Creswell on Tuesday.
Host Reedsport placed third in the tournament.
The Brave beat Oakridge 25-5, 25-10 to start the tournament before losing to North Douglas, 24-26, 25-19, 15-8. In the third-place match, Reedsport beat St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-18.
Reedsport hosts Myrtle Point in its Sunset Conference opener on Wednesday.
North Douglas won its quarterfinal match over Glide, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11. St. Mary’s beat Butte Falls 25-20, 25-12 in the other quarterfinal.
Pleasant Hill finished fourth, bouncing back from its loss to Coquille to top Butte Falls, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 and then beating Glide, 25-23, 25-16.
Glide won its first consolation match against Oakridge, 25-7, 25-12. In the seventh-place match, Butte Falls beat Oakridge, 25-19, 25-18.
CASCADE TOURNAMENT: Marshfield lost in the consolation semifinals in the big tournament at Cascade High School on Saturday.
Marshfield ended up in a four team pool that had all the teams finish with 3-3 records in their morning contests. The Pirates swept Tillamook 25-15, 25-24; got swept by Philomath 25-17, 25-23; and split with Corbett, winning 25-22 and losing 25-16.
That left Marshfield as the No. 3 seed from the pool, which put the Pirates in the consolation bracket. There, Marshfield edged Cascade 25-22, 27-25 before losing a three-setter to Seaside 17-25, 25-15, 15-10.
“We had a chance to play and watch some good teams, but we struggled with consistency all day,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said.
On the bright side, the Pirates had just 22 service errors all day after being hampered by miscues from the service line in their matches earlier in the week. Carmen Samuels and Makenna Anderson had six aces each during the day.
Cedar Ward had 38 kills, Jamie Foster 24, Raegan Rhodes 16 and Taylor Londo 10 during the tournament.
Anderson had 41 digs and Ward 39 during the day. Londo had 77 assists.
The Pirates play a pair of other playoff-seasoned programs Tuesday in Coquille when Marshfield meets Creswell at 5:30 p.m. and the host Red Devils at 7. Coquille and Creswell meet at 4.
Sweet Home ran the tables in the championship bracket to win the title at Cascade, beating Marshfield’s Sky-Em rivals Cottage Grove (25-12, 25-19) and Junction City (25-15, 25-11) and Class 2A power Kennedy (25-22, 25-10). North Marion won the consolation bracket.
Girls Soccer
NORTH BEND 1, CASCADE 0: The Bulldogs won a close match on the road Saturday to improve to 2-0 for the season.
Addie Hanson scored the lone goal of the match early in the second half, assisted by Molly Picatti.
Liz Mahr had her second shutout of the season for the Bulldogs in goal.
North Bend is at Central on Tuesday for another nonleague match.
COQUILLE CANCELS SEASON: The Coquille-Myrtle Point girls squad had to cancel its season because of a lack of numbers. It’s the first time the DevilCats haven’t been able to field a team in their long cooperative partnership.
Boys Soccer
CASCADE 3, NORTH BEND 0: The host Cougars shut out the Bulldogs, keeping North Bend winless on the young season.
North Bend hosts Central on Tuesday and visits Junction City on Thursday in its final tuneup before opening the Midwestern League season at Ashland on Saturday.