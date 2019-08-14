It flew like a swallow, but not quite -- the wing beats were a bit slower and more metered. This bird was larger than a regular swallow, too, and it was very dark both above and below.
When it landed on a piling, it turned out to be a purple martin.
The aerial acrobatics caught my eye while I was biding time between appointments on the back deck of the Umpqua Discovery Center on the lower Umpqua River in Reedsport on a recent lovely afternoon.
Purple martins are the largest of the six or seven species of swallows on the southern Oregon Coast, with wingspans measuring up to 4” wider than the others. Adult male purple martins are dark purple all over, while female and immature male purple martins show lighter areas on the head and neck and on the belly. All our other swallows are light -- usually white -- underneath.
The deft swoop and twist of a swallow's stunning flight is high speed, in-air predation as the birds chase down a variety of insect prey. Swallows specialize in flying insects such as flies and ants and grasshoppers and more; it seems purple martins are particularly fond of dragonflies.
Other warm-blooded predators dart about the air hunting insects, too, of course. However, bat flight tends to be more erratic in rhythm and direction, and bats usually hunt at dusk, dark, or pre-dawn. Swifts seem to vibrate their pointed, stiff wings as they fly at daytime and dusk, making the wings appear to alternate the beats at super speed. And while swallows have sharply pointed wings, the wings of swifts are especially narrow, making me think of flying boomerangs with a tiny head and tail attached in the middle.
Purple martins have been unusual enough in my local experience that I commemorated the event by taking a photo of this bird when it landed.
According to local purple martin enthusiast and professional birder, Joe Metzler, purple martins are on the upswing in Coos County after being all but absent 20 years ago. Joe, who has been monitoring local purple martins for a decade, cited records of only one family of purple martins in Coos County in 1998, found nesting under a bridge on Tenmile Lake.
Populations of the large insects purple martins feed themselves and their chicks are down, but other regions with drops of insect numbers still have purple martins. So why did our martins go? …and why did they return?
A big driver for the purple martins’ return are the nest boxes that Joe sets out: a major crimp in the purple martin population was the loss of suitable nesting habitat.
Purple martins are cavity nesters that prefer holes in snags, upright dead trees, ideally near water -- usually in holes made by woodpeckers. With logging and fires, there are fewer usable snags. Further, the snags that used to be at water’s edge have been replaced with creosote-impregnated pilings that no one wants to drill into and that don’t rot well enough to develop cavities on their own.
In addition to watching and tracking purple martins, Joe builds purple martin boxes and places them around the Coos estuary, particularly in South Slough. Such habitat enrichment helps replace the loss of natural cavities, aiding these striking, aerial hunters.
I’m looking forward to watching more.
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at 541-267-4027, mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com