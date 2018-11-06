BANDON — Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a free meal on Thanksgiving.
Bandon Holiday Meals volunteers will be serving the 2018 Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at The Barn, located at 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon.
Holiday Meals started more than 30 years ago as a way for the community to enjoy the holiday with one another and get to know their neighbors, and that is still the spirit of the event. Volunteers and businesses donate food items and/or time to serve community members. The meal consists of turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, yams, green beans, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, rolls, assorted desserts and beverages (coffee, juice, water). Last year, more than 400 meals were served.
The meal is free, but donations will gladly be accepted at the door. Anyone in the Bandon area who is homebound and unable to attend the community meal can pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner, and Holiday Meals will have it delivered.
Those who are homebound can call Colleen Wiesel at 916-221-0318 to order a Thanksgiving meal for delivery. To volunteer at the event, call Ginny Hall at 541-404-4702. To donate desserts, call Linda Frick at 541-347-8347.