You can imagine how thrilled I was when Jeff Moore called me last week to say that he and a group of men from Holy Trinity Catholic Church's Knights of Columbus group were cleaning the grounds of the post office. He texted me Sunday to say that they will be working Monday (Aug. 3) beginning at 10:30 a.m. and again on Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m., for anyone who wants to lend a hand.
I know that others have stopped by to assist, including Barry Winters, who just happened to have his big trailer hooked up to his pickup, and took away a load of brush and weeds that the crew had cut.
I believe Amy will have a story about the group, on line and probably in the Bandon pages in the World next week.
Thanks to Jeff and his crew for their hard work. And I know the community thanks them, too.
