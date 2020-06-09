We're back
VFW Frank C High Medal of Honor Post 3440 Will open its doors Monday at 2:00 p.m. June 15th. We will be practicing social distancing as required. On Friday June 19th we will have our karaoke night as usual. If you haven't been to our Friday night get togethers, you have missed great entertainment and also a good meal prepared by our staff led by Jessica Reyes.
Our monthly meetings will start again on June 14th. VFW starts at 3:00 p.m. and Auxiliary starts at 4:00 p.m.. If you are new to the area and would like to join or transfer be at the Post on the corner of Bates Road and 42S across from Hennicks in beautiful Bandon Oregon.
Thank you
Royce Kelley
Commander
541-294-5995
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In