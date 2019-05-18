Bandon Dunes will host its sixth USGA championship when the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship comes to the resort May 25-29.
A total of 256 players, or 128 sides, compete in the event, starting with two days of stroke play qualifying.
In four ball, both players on a team (side) play each hole and the team counts the best score among the two.
Each side will play 18 holes on the Pacific Dunes course and 18 holes on Old Macdonald. The top 32 sides will advance to the match play portion of the tournament, which will be played entirely on Old Macdonald with the round of 32 on May 27, the round of 16 and quarterfinals on May 28 and the semifinals and championship on May 29.
The golfers who advanced to Bandon Dunes were among 2,500 entries for the tournament who battled at 51 different qualifying sites.
The field includes one team very familiar with the resort — Bandon Dunes caddies Kevin Rei and Kyle Crawford, a Marshfield High School graduate.
Crawford played in the inaugural U.S. Amateur Four Ball with fellow caddie Tim Tucker at the Olympic Club in San Francisco in 2015, earning the No. 7 seed before losing their first match 1-up. Rei played in the 2011 U.S. Amateur Public Links at Bandon Dunes, winning his first match before losing in the second round.
USGA at Bandon Dunes
2006 Curtis Cup: The United States, captained by Carol Semple Thompson, beats Great Britain & Ireland 11 ½ to 6 ½ in the women’s amateur team competition, which is held every other year. It was the first USGA event hosted by the resort, and was played on the Pacific Dunes course. The winning American team included one player with South Coast ties, Paige Mackenzie of Yakima, Wash., whose grandparents lived in Reedsport, where she spent many summer days honing her skills at Forest Hills Country Club. Mackenzie has spent the past several years working for the Golf Channel.
2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur: Trip Kuehne of Texas dominated Dan Whitaker 9 and 7 in the championship match at Bandon Dunes to win the tournament and clinch a spot in the Masters. Kuehne, who had finished second to Tiger Woods in the 1994 U.S. Amateur after leading 4-up at the midway point of the match, won four of the first six holes against Whitaker and ended the match after 29 holes — it was scheduled for 36. Kuehne was one of six players who finished the two qualifying rounds — one on Bandon Dunes and one on Bandon Trails — at 1-over par. Whitaker was 2-over in qualifying. Tim Tucker of Coos Bay, a caddie at the resort at the time and now Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie on the PGA Tour, also made the cut to match play, but lost to Whitaker in the first round in a match that went 20 holes.
2011 U.S. Amateur Men’s and Women’s Public Links: Bandon Dunes became the first site to jointly host both the men’s and women’s Publinx, a tournament that was replaced a few years later by the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championships. Corbin Mills completed a run at the resort that included earning medalist honors by beating Derek Ernst in a match extended to 37 holes on the Old Macdonald course when Mills made his par putt after Ernst saw his lip out. UCLA student Brianna Do edged Marissa Dodd 1-up to take the women’s title.
2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship: The inaugural event went to the team of Mika Liu of California and Rinko Mitsunaga of Georgia, who beat Robynn Ree of California and Hannah O’Sullivan of Arizona 4 and 3 on the Pacific Dunes course in a final filled with birdies on both sides. Ree and O’Sullivan, who won their first match of the week 10 and 8, lost despite playing 4-under as a team.