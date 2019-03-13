Fallen branch on the beach in the early spring. driftwood
GettyImages

The bare beaches and larger waves of winter do require additional caution by beach walkers—even in March. High waves can easily overrun the entire beach at high tide: visit the winter beach on an out-going tide. Unusually high waves ("sneaker waves") can more readily wash over jetties and rocks: avoid walking on them. If a log is on the beach it's almost certain a wave carried it there—and a wave can easily move it again: stay off driftwood and logs on the beach and stay away from driftwood and logs in the water.

