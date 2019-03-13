The bare beaches and larger waves of winter do require additional caution by beach walkers—even in March. High waves can easily overrun the entire beach at high tide: visit the winter beach on an out-going tide. Unusually high waves ("sneaker waves") can more readily wash over jetties and rocks: avoid walking on them. If a log is on the beach it's almost certain a wave carried it there—and a wave can easily move it again: stay off driftwood and logs on the beach and stay away from driftwood and logs in the water.