Think you can be creative with a jar? You can win cash prizes with your creative use of a jar - Mason, Kerr, Ball any size or age jar is eligible for this contest. Submissions will be accepted in the Oaks Pavilion with the Master Food Preservers 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21.
The possibilities are endless - a candle holder, centerpiece, place setting enhancement, light feature or a cupcake baked in a jar. The only restriction is that the total display width is not to exceed 12 inches and only one entry per person.
Regular premium ribbon and prize range from $1-5 depending on your age and placement in your category.
There will be three cash prizes of $20 each.