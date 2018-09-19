CHARLESTON — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an eight-hour boating safety education course on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Charleston.
The course covers the basics of boating safety, rules of the road and Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for boats over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths. The cost of the course and materials is $15.
Registration is required. To register for the class, call 541-267-6152.