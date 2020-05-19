Bandon Dunes Golf Resort got multiple doses of good news during the week.
When Coos County was approved for Phase 1 reopening, the resort was able to resume dine-in service in addition to take-out meals at its restaurants.
Then the United States Golf Association announced that the U.S. Amateur is still on schedule for August, one of only four national tournaments the USGA plans to conduct this year as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort continues to update guests on current safety measures through its website.
Food service now is available either for sit-down dining or grab-and-go at the Lodge Galler Restaurant, McKee’s Pub and the Pacific Grill (Pacific Dunes).
Turn stands also are open on all the courses.
Other safety measures already were in place, including new plexiglass protective shields to separate guests from staff in golf shops and on shuttle buses, plus increased cleaning practices.
“We are committed to doing everything in our power to reduce touch points and protect the health and safety of our guests, staff and caddies,” reads the updated statement on the resort’s website. “For the touch points that we cannot avoid, please know that we have implemented new cleaning procedures to not only clean, but also disinfect those areas, including guest rooms.”
As for the amateur, it remains scheduled for Aug. 10-16.
“We are very excited that the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship remains a focal point of the USGA’s championship schedule,” said Jeff Simonds, director of resort operations at Bandon Dunes.
USGA officials stressed the tournaments would be held provided that Centers for Disease Control recommendations and state and local government guidelines make it possible.
“All parties are working to get a feel for what must take place to execute the championship in the current environment,” Simonds said.
USGA has now canceled all but the amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.
The organization also canceled all qualifying for the events, so the fields will be set entirely through exemptions, with expanded exemptions not yet announced by USGA.
John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships for USGA, said given continued health and safety concerns, as well as the potential burden on Allied Golf Associations and the courses across the country scheduled to host the various events, conducting the hundreds of qualifiers was not a viable option.
“As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships,” Bodenhamer said. “We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for a USGA championship and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year. But this structure provides the best path forward for us to conduct these championships in 2020.”
This week, USGA canceled the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, the U.S. Senior Amateur, the U.S. Mid-Amateur and the U.S. Senior Amateur. Earlier, the organization canceled the U.S. Senior Open, the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and Women’s Amateur Four-Ball and the U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Junior Amateur.
“Throughout this process, our primary focus has been the safety and well-being of everyone involved, including our players, volunteers, host club representatives and staff,” Bodenhamer said. “We have not taken these decisions lightly and wish we had more options. But with a continued, keen interest in doing what’s best for all involved, although we are extremely disappointed, this is the right decision.”
