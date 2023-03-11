The Coos County Board of REALTORS® has more than 250 members from the Coos County area, as well as a small portion of Douglas County. It is one of the area’s largest trade associations and is affiliated with Oregon REALTORS®, as well as the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®.
The purpose of this REALTOR ® nonprofit organization is to promote education and advocacy for both the public and its members and to hold its members to the highest standard of ethics and standards of practice, as well as to stand up for private property rights and homeownership.
The association annually selects a REALTOR® of the Year to honor one of their own; one who stands for the things mentioned above but also someone who has in some way stood above the crowd in making our communities and our Association a better place because of his or her involvement.
Joe Bollig, a broker with Pacific Properties, has been chosen as CCBOR's 2022 REALTOR ® of the Year and will be recognized for his achievements at this Year’s Member Appreciation Reception to be held in April.
In addition to the REALTOR ® of the Year award, another member was recognized for her outstanding service to the association and our communities. Shasta Pearson, a broker with Soldera Properties, has been chosen to receive CCBOR's 2022 REALTOR® Spirit Award.
