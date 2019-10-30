City Hall protester gets 3 years after attacking passerby
PORTLAND (AP) — An immigration-reform protester who struck a stranger in the face with a PVC pipe after the stranger complained that protesters were partially blocking the sidewalk at Portland City Hall has been sentenced.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports William Pierce was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted assault.
Pierce was arrested shortly after authorities say he left the scene Aug. 9, 2018.
The attack came as protesters were camping outside City Hall expressing their unhappiness with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
A probable cause affidavit says Tim Schmitz was walking past them when he and protesters “exchanged words.”
Schmitz then got into his car and drove by City Hall as he was leaving, again getting into a “verbal exchange.” The affidavit says that’s when Pierce struck him with the pipe through an open car window. Schmitz suffered a gash above his left eye.
Suit: St. Helens school allowed sex abuse of student
PORTLAND (AP) — A former student at St. Helens High School has filed a lawsuit accusing the district of failing to protect her from sexual abuse by a track coach and social studies teacher.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kyle Wroblewski was arrested in 2018. In August, he was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of the underage girl.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the school district and high school officials were deliberately indifferent to the safety of students in failing to report to police or state child welfare workers the reasonable suspicions of abuse based on widely circulated information about Wroblewski and the student.
The suit names the St. Helens School District, the school board, the superintendent, high school principal and guidance counselor.
St. Helens School Superintendent Scot Stockwell on Tuesday declined comment on the lawsuit.
The woman’s lawyers say the suit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages to punish and deter the school district for repeating its mistakes.
Woman found dead in Newport home identified
NEWPORT (AP) — Police have released the name of a 34-year-old woman found dead at a home Sunday on the Central Oregon coast.
The Newport Police Department says police found Alexandra Prezioso’s body in her Newport home. Police said Tuesday that an autopsy confirmed that she died of homicidal violence.
Police say officers found her after responded to a missing person complaint filed by a family member who had gone looking for her and found her home had been ransacked.
Police say a person of interest has been identified in Prezioso’s death but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is investigating.
Knute Buehler, others, consider congressional run
PORTLAND (AP) — A day after U.S. Rep. Greg Walden said he would not seek re-election, former state lawmaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler announced on Twitter that he’s considering seeking his party’s nomination.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at least two other Republicans who’ve also served in the Oregon Legislature say they will run or are considering it: Sen. Cliff Bentz of Ontario and former Sen. Jason Atkinson of Central Point.
Buehler of Bend is a surgeon by training and served two terms in the Oregon House of Representatives, after first winning election in 2014. He ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2012 against Kate Brown, and Brown defeated him again in his 2018 bid for governor.
Buehler is fiscally conservative but on social issues, he is much more moderate than Walden. The Bend Republican is pro-abortion rights and a champion of gay marriage.
Correctional worker accused of sexual misconduct
PORTLAND (AP) — An Oregon Department of Corrections employee has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 54-year-old Renee Larsen is accused ofhaving sex with an inmate while on the job at Portland’s Columbia River Correctional Institution multiple times between January and August of 2017, according to the Tuesday indictment.
Multnomah County district attorney Rod Underhill filed 18 charges against Larsen, including five counts of alleged custodial sexual misconduct in the first degree.
Larsen also faces 10 counts of second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, official misconduct and tampering with a witness. The indictment alleges Larsen directed a witness to withhold testimony in an official proceeding.
An Oregonian/OregonLive investigation in January found that Larsen, who worked as an office specialist, is one of 53 DOC employees who have been on paid leave. The investigation revealed that Larsen was paid a salary of $35,384 in 2018 to stay home from work.
Woman pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash
HILLSBORO (AP) — A woman pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash and was sentenced to probation, with no additional jail time.
KPTV-TV reports 77-year-old Patricia Clayton of North Plains pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of hit-and-run to an injured person with death involved.
Clayton was sentenced to three years of probation and no additional jail time. Her driver’s license was also suspended for five years.
Clayton was arrested in September in connection with the January crash in Hillsboro.
Investigators say Clayton hit two people in an unmarked crosswalk near Northeast Cornell Road and 17th Avenue.
Marjorie Averill, of Beaverton, died in the collision.
A second pedestrian, Timothy Mahan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.