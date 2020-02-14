<h2>Tumble by the Bay
Gymnastics Plus
Results listed by gymnast, with scores for vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around.
Level 2 — Vault: 1. Henley Reeves, 9.100; 3. Raylee Kreutzer, 8.650; 4. Katelyn Halasz, 8.500. Bars: 2. Reeves, 7.900; 3. Kreutzer, 7.850; 4. Halasz, 7.500. Beam: 1. Reeves, 8.700; 2. Kreutzer, 8.450; 3. Halasz, 7.450. Floor: 1. Reeves, 7.900; 3. Kreutzer, 7.450; 4. Halasz, 6.950. All-Around: 1. Reeves, 33.600; 2. Kreutzer, 32.400; 4. Halasz, 30.400.
Level 3 Child — Vault: 1. Ava Skeen, 9.10; 2. Laaila Mendez, 8.900; 3. tie-Lilly Stuhlmiller and Zoe Grace Laidlaw, 8.750; 5. Karli Celoni, 8.600. Bars: 1. Stuhlmiller, 8.650; 2. Mendez, 8.250; 3. Laidlaw, 8.150; 5. Skeen, 6.950; 6. Celoni, 6.600. Beam: 1. Mendez, 8.150; 2. Stuhlmiller, 7.450; 3. tie-Laidlaw and Celoni, 7.300; 5. Skeen, 7.000. Floor: 1. Mendez, 8.100; 2. Laidlaw, 7.950; 3. Skeen, 7.700; 4. Stuhlmiller, 7.575; 5. Celoni, 6.700. All-Around: 1. Mendez, 33.400; 2. Stuhlmiller, 32.425; 3. Laidlaw, 32.150; 4. Skeen, 30.750; 6. Celoni, 29.200.
Level 3 Junior — Vault: 1. Shannon Young, 9.550; 3. Iona Speidel, 9.300; 5. tie-Sarah Smith and Sarah Daboling, 8.750; 7. Tha Laya Edwards, 8.500. Bars: 1. Young, 9.500; 2. Speidel, 9.200; 4. Smith, 8.550; 5. Edwards, 8.300; 6. Daboling, 8.125. Beam: 1. Young, 9.575; 2. Speidel, 9.000; 4. Smith, 8.350; 6. Edwards, 7.550; 7. Daboling, 7.500. Floor: 1. Young, 9.150; 2. Speidel, 8.725; 3. Daboling, 8.200; 5. Smith, 7.850; 7. Edwards, 7.750. All-Around: 1. Young, 37.775; 2. Speidel, 36.225; 4. Smith, 33.500; 6. Daboling, 32.575; 7. Edwards, 32.100.
Level 3 Senior — Vault: 1. Kayleigh Sampson, 9.400; 2. tie-Anie Schrick and Mishayla Nederhood, 9.150; 5. Elsa Villers, 8.400. Bars: 1. Sampson, 9.400; 2. Schrick, 8.400; 3. Nederhood, 8.250; 5. Villers, 6.700. Beam: 1. Sampson, 8.800; 2. Schrick, 8.650; 3. Nederhood, 8.400; 5. Villers, 7.900. Floor: 1. Schrick, 8.950; 2. Nederhood, 8.850; 3. Sampson, 8.625; 4. Villers, 8.150. All-Around: 1. Sampson, 36.125; 2. Schrick, 35.150; 3. Nederhood, 34.650; 5. Villers, 31.150.
Level 4 Younger — Vault: 2. Heidi Riehl, 8.450. Bars: 3. Riehl, 7.400. Beam: 3. Riehl, 5.800. Floor: 2. Riehl, 8.150. All-Around: 3. Riehl, 29.800.
Level 4 Middle — Vault: 1. Annabelle VanHoof, 8.600; 2. Calli Muffett, 8.400. Bars: 1. Muffett, 9.000; 2. VanHoof, 8.000. Beam: 1. Muffett, 8.800; 2. VanHoof, 7.750. Floor: 1. Muffett, 9.200; 2. VanHoof, 8.800. All-Around: 1. Muffett, 35.400; 2. VanHoof, 33.150.
Level 4 Older — Vault: 1. Avie Bradbury-Nelson, 8.250; 2. Maili Hiner, 8.150; 3. Olivia Washburn, 7.550. Bars: 1. Hiner, 8.250; 2. Bradbury-Nelson, 8.100; 3. Washburn, 6.250. Beam: 1. Hiner, 8.525; 2. Washburn, 7.100; 3. Bradbury-Nelson, 8.250. Floor: 1. Bradbury-Nelson, 8.625; 2. Hiner, 8.350; 3. Washburn, 6.450. All-Around: 1. Hiner, 33.275; 2. Bradbury-Nelson, 33.225; 3. Washburn, 27.350.
Level 6 — Vault: 1. Natalie Fish, 8.650; 2. Camila Torres-Zepeda, 8.600; 3. Drew Hood, 8.400. Bars: 1. Fish, 8.900; 2. Torres-Zepeda, 8.500; 3. Hood, 7.500. Beam: 1. Hood, 9.250; 2. Torres-Zepeda, 9.075; 3. Fish, 8.775. Floor: 1. Hood, 9.275; 2. Torres-Zepeda, 8.750; 3. Fish, 8.650. All-Around: 1. Fish, 34.975; 2. Torres-Zepeda, 34.925; 3. Hood, 34.425.
Level 7 — Vault: 1. Ali Kirby, 8.925; 2. Amyaika Funk, 8.900. Bars: 1. Kirby, 8.650; 2. Funk, 6.950. Beam: 1. Kirby, 8.800; 2. Funk, 8.350. Floor: 1. Kirby, 9.400; 2. Funk, 8.450. All-Around: 1. Kirby, 35.775; 2. Funk, 32.600.
Level 8 — Vault: 1. Aliyah White, 8.400; 2. Kianna Thomas, 8.050. Bars: 1. White, 8.650; 2. Thomas, 7.350. Beam: 1. White, 8.950; 2. Thomas, 8.100. Floor: 1. White, 8.950; 2. Thomas, 8.325. All-Around: 1. White, 34.950; 2. Thomas, 31.825.