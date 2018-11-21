SOUTH COAST — Performing classical and romantic string quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Edvard Grieg, as well as Scandanavian folk song arrangements, the Trinity Alps Chamber Players will perform locally next week.
They will return with a tour featuring performances in Coos Bay, Langlois and Eureka, Calif.
The Coos Bay performance will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23, at Seven Devils Brewing Co., 247 S 2nd Street, Coos Bay.
The Langlois performance will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, at the old Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive.
The Eureka performance will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F Street.
The Trinity Alps Chamber Players is a touring organization that brings professional classical musicians from around the world to present concerts in Northern California and Oregon. Founded in 2011, the group has presented over 200 free public concerts, featured dozens of musicians from across the United States, Canada, and Europe and produced annual educational programs for youth and rural schools.
This concert will feature violinists Ellen McGehee and Ellen Flanagan. Joining them will be violist Christina Simpson and cellist Charles Akert.
The ensemble will present a program of upbeat and lyrical string quartets from the 19th century. The musicians will also present the history and context of the music and the composers, sharing little bits of advice on details to listen for, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the music was put together.
The program is free and open to the public, but all are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $20 to support this deserving organization.