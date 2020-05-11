FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Pacific Northwest Democrats are Fighting for Critical Funding for State and Local Governments to Pay Healthcare Workers, Police, Firefighters, Teachers, EMS, and Other Frontline Public Service Workers
EUGENE—House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio (OR-04) along with Reps. Suzan DelBene (WA-01) and Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) Friday held a press call demanding support for the region’s frontline public service workers in the next Coronavirus aid package.
Pacific Northwest Democrats are fighting for critical aid that state and local governments need to pay healthcare workers, police, firefighters, teachers and other frontline public service workers during the crisis.
But, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – who blocked such aid in the most recent package – recently said he believes states should be forced to file bankruptcy, putting the livelihoods of frontline public service workers at risk.
“Even during the Great Depression, the federal government did not let a single state go bankrupt, yet the Senate Majority Leader is suggesting we do just that during the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio. “Frontline public service workers continue to put their lives at risk every day during this crisis, but state and local governments are currently struggling to fund these vital services. Congress must step in and ensure that these dedicated workers are protected in any subsequent relief legislation.”
“States, local governments, and tribes are facing painful cuts to essential services such as public health, first responders, toxic chemical cleanup, and early learning programs because of COVID-19 and its economic fallout. The federal government needs to step in to further support our communities,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene. “This is not a red versus blue state problem. This is not an urban versus rural problem. This is an American problem, and we need to come together to address it now.”
Despite a critical need, the White House and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell have continually rebuffed Democrats’ requests for robust funding for state, tribal and local governments to fund critical public services. Pacific Northwest Democrats are committed to ensuring that this comprehensive support be included in the next package.
For an audio recording of the press call, click here.
