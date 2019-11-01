BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Norfolk (IL), Williams has elected free agency.
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, Kevin Walker to assistant pitching coach. Named Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach and Rey Fuentes mental skills coordinator. Activated LHP Chris Sale and 2B Dustin Pedroia from the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF-OF Jonah McReynolds from Texas for C Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot. Reinstated RHPs Ryan Burr and Michael Kopech, LHP Carlos Rodón and OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL. Announced LHP Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised 2020 club option on RHP Corey Kluber. Declined 2020 club options on 2B Jason Kipnis and RHP Dan Otero.
DETRIOT TIGERS — Activated RHP Michael Fulmer, OF JaCoby Jones, RHP Tyson Ross and LHP Matt Moore from the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected C Jonah Heim from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Daniel Gossett and OF Luis Barrera from the 60-day IL. Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach. Exercised their 2020 club option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Declined their 2020 option on LHP Jake Diekman. Activated CF Luis Barrera and RHP Daniel Gossett from the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Texas. Declined their 2020 club option on LHP Wade LeBlanc.
TEXAS RANGERS — Declined their 2020 contract options for RHPs Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones and C Welington Castillo. Activated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Nashville (PCL). Assigned OF Zack Granite outright to Nashville. Acquired C Welington Castillo and international slot compensation from the Chicago White Sox for INF-OF Jonah McReynolds.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach. Declined their 2020 club options on INF Wilmer Flores and LHP T.J. McFarland. Assigned OF Abraham Almote and LHP Robby Scott outright to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined their part of 2020 mutual option for OF Billy Hamilton.
CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised their 2020 contract option on INF Freddy Galvis. Acquired OF Travis Jankowski from the San Diego Padres for International Cap Space.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected LHP Victor González from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Declined club 2020 option on INF Starlin Castro. Activated SS JT Riddle, C Chad Wallach, 3B Brian Anderson and RHP Drew Steckenrider from the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced C Yasmani Grandal and INF Mike Moustakas had declined their part of 2020 mutual options. Announced 1B/OF Tyler Austin and INF/OF Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to San Antonio (PCL) and elected free agency.
NEW YORK METS — Named Carlos Beltrán manager and signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. Declined 2020 club option on OF Juan Lagares. Announced INF Joe Panik and LHP Donnie Hart declined outright assignments to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Parker Markel to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined their 2020 club options on LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Adam Warren.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent C Joe Hudson outright to minor league camp. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Brett Cecil and OF Lane Thomas from the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Mike Mayers off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Declined their 2020 mutual contract option on 1B Matt Adams.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have two games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised the third-year contract options on G Jacob Evans III and F Omari Spellman.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Exercised its 2020-21 options on F Marvin Bagley III and G De'Aaron Fox.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach Brown. Released RB Alfred Morris.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Joe Flacco on IR. Signed QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner's exempt list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed WR Josh Gordon off New England Patriots waivers. Waived DE Dekoda Watson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Declared Michigan State LB Joe Bachie ineligible after testing positive for a banned supplement.