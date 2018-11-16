BANDON — The lunch menu at the Trails End restaurant at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort fits on one page, but don't let that fool you.
It has five choices of salads and soups, two bowls and 10 sandwiches/snacks.
"Of the 12 (entrees), I think I could order nine of them," sports editor John Gunther said after ordering the local albacore tuna melt last week.
I believe he may have been influenced by Alaina, who greeted us as we approached the clubhouse at the Bandon Trails course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
John told her that we were headed to the restaurant for lunch and asked her what she liked.
"The tuna melt," she said without hesitation. "It has kimchi on it, if you like something a little different."
Having been to lunch with John at least once a week for the better part of two years, I don't think that the tuna melt would have been on his radar without the recommendation.
I've been limiting my carbs for the past few months (with fairly good results), so I check menus for items that may fit better into my new eating habits. While there were a few salads that would have fit the bill, I decided on the brown rice bowl.
It comes with pulled pork, avocado, Napa cabbage, cucumber and a chile sauce.
The great thing about Bandon Dunes is that you don't have to be playing golf to take advantage of the several restaurants located throughout the resort. Near the original Bandon Dunes course is the Galley Restaurant, the Tufted Puffin (19th hole) and McKee's Pub.
Trails End is at Bandon Trails, and Pacific Grill is at Pacific Dunes. All have different menus, which you can find at their website: bandondunesgolf.com and click on the Food & Spirits tab.
The restaurants also have separate menus for lunch and dinner. If you're looking for good value, try hitting Trails End, Pacific Grill or Tufted Puffin during lunch hours.
There's world-class dining at all the restaurants for dinner.
To give you an idea about how reasonable lunch was, my brown rice bowl was $10 and John's tuna melt was $12. There wasn't an item on the Trails End lunch menu over $14.
"The food was very good," John said. "I'm not normally a tuna melt guy. It was very good.
"It was typical resort food. It's always very good and you never leave hungry."
I can second that final thought.
My brown rice bowl was huge. And delicious. Since we've been doing this lunch series, this is probably my favorite meal (and I've enjoyed a lot of them). A great mix of flavors and textures. And I definitely didn't leave hungry.
If you haven't been been out to the resort, from Coos Bay, take U.S. Highway 101 south approximately 18 miles to Randolph Road. Go right on Randolph approximately 1.7 miles to the stop sign with the direction board inside the resort. Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes are to to the right and Bandon Trails and Trails End are to the left. Take the Bandon Trails turnoff and go right up to the parking area. Park and walk up the hill to the clubhouse/restaurant.