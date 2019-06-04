BANDON — The fifth annual Mosaic Show, “Traditions, Kept & Broken,” is now on display at the Bandon Library Art Gallery.
A Mosaic Extravaganza will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday June 15, in the Sprague Room. There will be a brief lecture on the history of mosaic art, a guided tour through the exhibit and then attendees can make a mosaic refrigerator magnet to take home.
This year, the show celebrates the traditions of mosaic-making, and those methods and techniques still in use today. Curator Tracy Hodson has brought together 14 artists whose work demonstrates how those traditions are continued or strayed from by those working in this exciting and varied medium.
“Mosaic artists are still cutting stone with hammer and hardie, just as they did in Ancient Rome, hand-mixing thinset mortar and and using glass smalti made in Venice for centuries," said Hodson. "But this show also highlights a more recent tradition, called pique-assiette, which began at the start of the 20th century. In pique-assiette, most of the materials are broken crockery and other found objects. This year we're featuring a sculptural artist in this form, Denise Sirchie, whose work is exciting and altogether unique.”
Showing again in 2019 are several artists from prior years. Working in the Classical technique, Jacqueline Iskander, Vera Melynk and Mary Driver have art on display again. They use dressed stone, gold and smalti, as well as shells and raw stone. This is a technique requiring practice, discipline and time, as the pieces of stone and glass are carefully cut to fit squarely up against one another.
“Jacqueline Iskander is a master of this sort of work, and I'm pleased to be showing her work for the third year, and Vera Melnyk's for the fifth," Hodson said. "Last year, Mary Driver's landscape window was a bit hit and she's back with an all-smalti piece. It is a great compliment that they return to show their work at the library.”
In addition to Sirchie's sculptural pique-assiette work, Kath Jones returns with an abstract and Peggy Jackson with three pictorial pieces by this method. Kory Dollar returns with a whimsical octopus glass-on-glass window, and artists working in stained glass are also on display. Laurie Childers' delightful little insects are back, made with beads, metal and other scrap materials on old light bulbs, and Alli Bruno has sent several simple wall-mounted birds, beautifully rendered.
Most of the mosaics are available to purchase and many of the artists accept commissions. The show runs through July 31 at Bandon Library Art Gallery, 1204 11th Street SW in City Park, Tuesday-Saturday during regular library hours.