<h2>Tournament Summary

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Junction City 38, North Bend 34

Philomath 50, North Valley 23

Marshfield 39, Sisters 35

Astoria 60, Crook County 13

Semifinals

Philomath 51, Junction City 33

Astoria 60, Marshfield 22

Consolation Semifinals

North Bend 54, North Valley 31

Sisters 42, Crook County 39

Championship

Philomath 51, Astoria 50

Third Place

Junction City 19, Marshfield 18

Fourth Place

North Bend 48, Sisters 29

Seventh Place

North Valley 50, Crook County 37

All-Tournament Team

Emma Pankalla, Philomath (MVP)

Mia Rust, Philomath

Sage Kramer, Philomath

Hailey O'brien, Astoria

Kelsey Fausett, Astoria

Adrianna Frank, North Bend

BOYS

Quarterfinals

North Bend 43, Junction City 34

Marshfield 59, Sisters 38

Philomath 59, North Valley 41

Crook County 50, La Salle Prep 40

Semifinals

Philomath 35, North Bend 20

Marshfield 59, Crook County 44

Consolation Semifinals

Junction City 43, North Valley 32

La Salle Prep 49, Sisters 25

Championship

Philomath 46, Marshfield 35

Third Place

Crook County 61, North Bend 38

Fourth Place

La Salle Prep 45, Junction City 39

Seventh Place

North Valley 54, Sisters 38

All-Tournament Team

Michael Lundy, Philomath (MVP)

Toby Stueve, Philomath

Ty May, Philomath

Landon Ginn-Forsberg, Marshfield

Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield

Kevin Sanchez, Cook County

