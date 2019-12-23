<h2>Tournament Summary
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Junction City 38, North Bend 34
Philomath 50, North Valley 23
Marshfield 39, Sisters 35
Astoria 60, Crook County 13
Semifinals
Philomath 51, Junction City 33
Astoria 60, Marshfield 22
Consolation Semifinals
North Bend 54, North Valley 31
Sisters 42, Crook County 39
Championship
Philomath 51, Astoria 50
Third Place
Junction City 19, Marshfield 18
Fourth Place
North Bend 48, Sisters 29
Seventh Place
North Valley 50, Crook County 37
All-Tournament Team
Emma Pankalla, Philomath (MVP)
Mia Rust, Philomath
Sage Kramer, Philomath
Hailey O'brien, Astoria
Kelsey Fausett, Astoria
Adrianna Frank, North Bend
BOYS
Quarterfinals
North Bend 43, Junction City 34
Marshfield 59, Sisters 38
Philomath 59, North Valley 41
Crook County 50, La Salle Prep 40
Semifinals
Philomath 35, North Bend 20
Marshfield 59, Crook County 44
Consolation Semifinals
Junction City 43, North Valley 32
La Salle Prep 49, Sisters 25
Championship
Philomath 46, Marshfield 35
Third Place
Crook County 61, North Bend 38
Fourth Place
La Salle Prep 45, Junction City 39
Seventh Place
North Valley 54, Sisters 38
All-Tournament Team
Michael Lundy, Philomath (MVP)
Toby Stueve, Philomath
Ty May, Philomath
Landon Ginn-Forsberg, Marshfield
Mason Ainsworth, Marshfield
Kevin Sanchez, Cook County