NORTH BEND — Sports editor John Gunther and I are finding out that coffee shops aren't bad places to go for lunch.
Some specialize in soups or baked goods, others in tacos. On Monday, we headed to Top Dog Coffee Co. in North Bend to try out their sandwiches.
Top Dog is open for breakfast and lunch. For breakfast they specialize in bagel sandwiches with choice of sausage, ham, bacon or turkey, a trio of cheeses (provolone, cheddar and pepper jack) as well as onion, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, chipotle, and pesto or regular mayo. And you choose the type of bagel.
For lunch, they have several sandwiches, and on Monday, the specials were a chicken, bacon, ranch with tomato for $10, or the 'Sweet Johnny' which is ham, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, chipotle mayo and a fried egg for $10.
They also had a chicken Caesar salad for $10.50.
I'm a huge fan of the chicken, bacon, ranch flavor profile, so this was an easy choice for me. Autumn makes a wonderful Keto casserole version of CBR using a combination of yellow squash, zucchini, cauliflower and broccoli.
John asked the man behind the counter what people's menu favorites were, and he said the Gobbler was No. 1 and that if you like bacon, the melts are very good.
John decided on the Gobbler, which has turkey, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato and pesto mayo for $8.75.
The two sandwiches and John's soda ran $20.
The first thing you notice about the sandwiches is the bun, but 'bun' is such a poor description for what this is.
It's actually a sourdough, ciabatta roll and it may be the best sandwich roll I've had in quite a while. Great taste, great texture and it did it's job of holding the sandwich together. Not much more you can ask for.
The chicken, bacon, ranch with tomato is pretty self explanatory. The diced chicken is given a nice healthy covering of ranch, then tomato and a nice big portion of bacon. And as we all know ... everything is better with bacon.
And John said the Gobbler didn't have the bacon, but provided a nice taste with the turkey and provolone working well together.
Top Dog Coffee Co. is located at 3077 Broadway Ave. (near Perry's) and its hours are Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.