COOS BAY - Since 2012, Tom’s Bulldog Automotive has been voted the Best of the South Coast in the auto repair shop category by World Newspaper readers and 2019 was no exception.
Once again the friendly and thorough folks down at Tom’s Bulldog Automotive were recognized as best in auto repair.
Owners Erin and Tom Watson took over the business from Tom’s father in early 2008 after his dad passed away unexpectedly. Watson had worked in that garage with his father since he was a kid in the early 1990s
“I’ve been working on and off on this property since 1992, I was 12 then,” Watson said. “My dad ran the shop and he was an incredible person. He was loved by the community and he loved the community. He was an amazing mechanic, he could fix anything.”
Watson's father’s sense of community is something that he and his wife have very adamantly upheld since they took over the business.
“For the last 11 and a half years Erin and I have been business partners and have worked really hard to further that same passion he had for caring for his customers and treating people like family. Doing an excellent job, and caring for the beautiful place where we live,” Watson said.
One thing Watson said he attributes to the continued success of the business is the garage’s culture of treating customers like family.
“When you come here you’re not just a customer, you’re part of our family, “Watson said.
According to the Watsons, most customers comment on how thorough they are when they work on vehicles.
“We have a digital inspection that we do and that’s kind of unique in our area,” Erin Watson said. “We do a very thorough digital inspection with pictures of what’s good on the vehicle and what needs attention."
Tom’s Bulldog Automotive is also active in the community. The Watsons are members of the local business group Opportunity Knocks and are also members of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We really like to advertise by donating to our local sports teams, because it's directly giving back to our community," Tom Watson said. “It really is one of our favorite things to do, because the money goes to our local football and basketball teams to support those programs and those kids.”
For some time, the Watsons have been working to expand their business to include tire repair and next month Tom’s Tire Pros will have its grand opening.