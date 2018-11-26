Data released by the state recently shows that the number of homeless students is down from the previous year in two out of three local school districts. This is encouraging, and may be a sign of more affordable housing or more functional homes. But numbers continue to rise in the 4J School District, meaning there remains much work to be done. We are lucky to have an innovative local network focused on just this.
If you spend time in Eugene and Springfield, chances are you've heard of 15th Night. That's because it exists to communicate. Its goal is to connect runaways or newly homeless, "unaccompanied" students with the people and places they can turn to for help. Its name is on the lips of key community members — everyone from school janitors to police officers to members of the Junior League of Eugene.
But you may not have come across the vast network that is 15th Night, because if you ask coordinator Megan Shultz, she'll tell you that "15th Night isn't really a thing. Not a service, not a program. All we do is coordinate. Break down barriers, help providers do their work, help students connect with them."
What 15th Night really is ... is an agreement. A promise among willing, compassionate people that no student should ever have to choose to spend a fifteenth night on the street. After that, youth have an 80 percent higher chance of remaining homeless long-term.
15th Night's story involves a city official, a local business owner and a social service provider coming together to, in Megan's words, "create a value" in our community around keeping students off the street. They found this was an opportunity to stem the flow of people into chronic homelessness.
The group put together a youth action council to better understand what homeless students face, and sent them out to survey their peers. They asked: Why do youth leave home? What do they need most after they do? What could have kept them from leaving?
The youth council shared this data with a "catalyst team" of community leaders. The data revealed a list of more than 50 resources that homeless students need access to, from the very easy (shoes) to the very hard (family remediation). Together, the council and catalyst team went to look for providers in the community, and the list became a "menu" of services accessible through 15th Night.
The next step was connecting youth with services, and that's when 15th Night approached the tech community. At Hack for a Cause in 2016, developers competed to build a solution for this challenge, and the Rapid Access Network was born. You might have to be a developer to fully understand how it works, but it does exactly what 15th Night needs. It leverages existing relationships and programs to get students the help they need quickly and safely.
Barriers are broken down, and connections that didn't exist before are made.
Talking with Shultz, there's no end to the people who said yes to 15th Night. A broad and diverse coalition, from coders to junior leaguers to a taxi company, have found a way to work together over a common goal: supporting students and keeping them off the streets. And there's never been an exchange of money. Just that shared value.
But somewhere beyond school years and adulthood, the community starts to lose this desire to do good by people who, by hard luck or disadvantage or mistakes, have wound up on the street. We aren't as understanding of these same individuals further downstream, who might be easier to blame and push aside. Whose story we might forget, even though they, too, were once kids who we would have tried to help any way we could.
Shultz says for her, not understanding the issue was the biggest challenge of this work. "Even coming from 15 years of working with the foster care system, I had so many misperceptions about homelessness," she says.
Shultz believes the issue is often that people fall through gaps between systems, but that it doesn't have to be that way. She says people in the community want to be part of a solution, but don't know how.
Our suggestion to start: Withhold judgment.
-- The Eugene Register-Guard