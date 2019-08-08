The Portland Timbers suffered their second loss in four days at Minnesota on Wednesday, this one knocking the Timbers out of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Minnesota United FC beat the Timbers 2-1 in the tournament semifinals at Allianz Field. Minnesota also beat the Timbers 1-0 on Sunday in a regular Major League Soccer match decided by a penalty kick in stoppage time.
In Wednesday’s match, Portland’s Brian Fernandez scored his fourth goal of the U.S. Open Cup, but Mason Toye scored the game-winner for Minnesota on a shot into the corner of the net in the 65th minute.
Darwin Quintero converted a penalty kick for Minnesota in the 22nd minute and Fernandez scored his goal for Portland in first-half stoppage time to tie the match.
The Timbers reached the U.S. Open Cup semifinals for the second time, having also advanced that far in 2013. In this year’s tournament, Portland won road matches against Seattle and Los Angeles FC and beat the Los Angeles Galaxy at home to reach the semifinals.
Portland returns to MLS play Saturday when it hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup match. The 8 p.m. match will be televised on KEVU.
REIGN 1, THORNS 0: Portland came up short on the road against Seattle at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma on Wednesday in a National Women’s Soccer League match.
Rosie White scored the goal for Reign FC in the 55th minute. The Thorns missed several chances to tie the match, including a save by Seattle goalkeeper Casey Murphy in the 60th minute and several other shots that were just off the mark.
Portland fell to 7-3-6 on the season. Seattle is 7-3-5.
Portland hosts the North Carolina Courage at noon Sunday in a match that will be televised by ESPNEWS as part of the company’s new media deal with NWSL.