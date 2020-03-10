High Tide
a.m. ft. p.m. ft.
Mar 18;9:08;6.6;11:15;5.3
Mar 19;10:18;6.5;--;--
Mar 20;12:04;5.6;11:19;6.6
Mar 21;12:41;5.9;12:10;6.7
Mar 22;1:13;6.2;12:55;6.8
Mar 23;1:42;6.5;1:37;6.9
Mar 24;2:11;6.8;2:17;6.9
Low Tide
a.m. ft. p.m. ft.
Mar 18;3:06;3.4;4:19;0.7
Mar 19;4:17;3.3;5:16;0.7
Mar 20;5:19;3.0;6:04;0.6
Mar 21;6:11;2.5;6:46;0.5
Mar 22;6:56;2.1;7:24;0.5
Mar 23;7:38;1.6;7:59;0.6
Mar 24;8:17;1.2;8:33;0.8
