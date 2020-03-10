High Tide

            a.m.    ft.    p.m.    ft.

Mar 18;9:08;6.6;11:15;5.3

Mar 19;10:18;6.5;--;--

Mar 20;12:04;5.6;11:19;6.6

Mar 21;12:41;5.9;12:10;6.7

Mar 22;1:13;6.2;12:55;6.8

Mar 23;1:42;6.5;1:37;6.9

Mar 24;2:11;6.8;2:17;6.9

Low Tide

            a.m.    ft.    p.m.    ft.

Mar 18;3:06;3.4;4:19;0.7

Mar 19;4:17;3.3;5:16;0.7

Mar 20;5:19;3.0;6:04;0.6

Mar 21;6:11;2.5;6:46;0.5

Mar 22;6:56;2.1;7:24;0.5

Mar 23;7:38;1.6;7:59;0.6

Mar 24;8:17;1.2;8:33;0.8

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments