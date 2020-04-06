CURRY COUNTY — Curry County had been free of any positive cases of COVID-19, when three were reported in the same day.
Late Sunday evening, Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward sent out a press release announcing that two Curry County residents had tests performed in Coos County that came back with positive results, and one person who tested at Curry General Hospital, also with positive results.
********************
Late Sunday evening, Curry County Public Health received information through Coos County Public Health of two Curry County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward, the tests were performed in Coos County and those tests were confirmed positive Sunday for the COVID-19. The two individuals have been self-isolating.
It was not immediately clear why the two individuals were tested in Coos County rather than Curry County.
Also on Sunday afternoon, Curry General Hospital notified Curry County Public Health of another confirmed COVID-19 case of a Curry County resident who has also been self-isolating. This is unrelated to the first two cases.
"Curry County Public Health has been in contact with all three individuals who are apparently symptom free at this time and will monitor them on a daily basis," Ward wrote in the press release.
The Oregon State Health Authority has been notified as well and will be assisting Curry County with information and direction. No further information is being released at this time, said Curry County Director of Operations Julie Schmelzer in an email.
"It is imperative that we all follow the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and the Governor’s guidelines about social distancing, protecting yourselves and staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
It is important to note that other than information from the OHA and CDC, press releases from the Curry County Public Health Administrator have the most accurate information, Ward stated. Information put out by other individuals in Curry County on COVID-19 without the Public Health Administrator’s input may not have the most accurate up-to-date information.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In