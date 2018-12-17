BANDON — When you are putting in your order at The Station, if they ask you if you want bread or dinner rolls or pumpkin bread, don't hesitate to order the pumpkin bread.
They should be selling this stuff by the loaf at the front counter.
I made the mistake of telling John I would split the two pieces they brought for my meal with him before I tasted it.
If I had, John never would have known how good the pumpkin bread was.
While The Station is probably better known for its breakfasts — we have a Bandonite on our management team that swears by them — they make a pretty good lunch, too.
John and I had another piece of business to take care down south on Monday afternoon, so we were looking for a quick spot to get a bite in Bandon.
After some close scrutiny on the internet, we agreed on The Station. John had never been there before, and I think my only trips had been for breakfast.
While most restaurants in town aren't far from the highway, the fact that The Station was right at the bottom of the hill as you head toward Old Town didn't hurt.
My first choice for lunch turned out to be very popular, because the restaurant was out of guacamole for the guacamole burger on the new specials menu.
So, to give me an extra minute to decide, John asked our server what the most popular dishes were, and one of them she named off was the fish and chips.
Decision made.
That, and I've tried a number of fish and chips this year, so it's good to have a comparison.
As you can see from the photo, this fish and chips is a little different, it's served in cute triangle-shaped wedges.
The batter is not thick and crunchy like a tempura-style batter, but it held the fish together nicely, browned up well and had a little crunch to it. That and the fish was very moist inside.
A really nicely done fish.
Not to be outdone, John got his burger and looked at it for a moment and then said, "I don't think this looks like what I ordered."
He said he thought he'd ordered The Station burger because he wanted to try the crispy onions.
I told him I thought I heard him order the Bandon Burger, which is also right up John's alley with the cheddar and two strips of bacon.
Turns out I was right, when we looked at the check later it said "Bandon Burger."
That's OK, it gives him a reason to go back and try the other one next time.
Especially since he enjoyed the one he had Monday.
"It was a good burger," he said. "And the fries were very good."
The fries had a nice crunch to them and there were plenty to fill up the plates.
And a double thumbs up for that pumpkin bread.
The Station is located at 635 2nd St SE, Bandon.