Southern Oregon Coast communities are leaning into their role as one of the West’s up-and-coming culinary and travel destinations. In 2018, it launched the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail, which maps the area’s many farms, farm stands, restaurants, and local food sellers.
“The Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail gives travelers easy access to the best of this region’s incredible bounty,” says Marcus Hinz, Executive Director of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, a primary sponsor of Live Culture Coast. “Local chefs and entrepreneurs are buying direct from local farmers and fishermen, and that helps build a local economy. Travelers also win, because they can literally taste the flavors of South Coast on their plates—or in a glass of small-batch cask ale or cranberry cider.”
The Southern Oregon Coast also has been developing more opportunities for visitors to experience its natural beauty, by creating new trails, including the Whiskey Run Mountain Biking Trails and the Coquille River Water Trail.
“Live Culture Coast brings together all these efforts to develop this region of the coast into a world-class destination,” says Hinz. “The Southern Oregon Coast has so much for travelers, but still has a feel of being undiscovered. That’s a good thing. It may be a little farther afield, but Live Culture Coast gives people the perfect reason to make the trip.”