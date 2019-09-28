NORTH BEND — About two-thirds of the way through our interview, Chef Roberto Pedrini stopped, lost in his memories as he talked about cooking and his family.
He told a story to The Mill's Katherine Hoppe and myself about his father's carbonara, which he made on Sundays.
"That's the only day he cooked," the chef said.
"People loved it."
Then he remembered his mom's eggplant bruschetta.
"Mom used to make it in the summer. The cool eggplant ..."
And that's when he drifted off, smiling ...
Then he was back.
"That sounds so good right now."
Meet The Mill's new Executive Chef Roberto Pedrini. Many of you obviously already know him since you just voted him Best of the South Coast in the chef category in The World's annual polling.
Pedrini, who has been at The Mill for three years, was promoted to executive chef earlier this year.
Chef Pedrini has been cooking now for 28 years. He got his start in Stockton, Calif., where he grew up. He originally was going to school to be an architect.
Along the way he was asked to be a dishwasher at Primavera. When an employee quit a week and a half later, he moved up. By the time he left, he was the lead cook.
Along the way, Chef Pedrini attended culinary school and worked at several other Central Valley locations including Bud's Seafood Grill ("Bud's is what taught me speed."), the Stockton Country Club and Elkhorn Golf and Country Club.
When Pedrini and his wife decided to adopt two boys, they decided it was time to move.
"We didn't want to raise them in the Central Valley."
With in-laws in Hauser, he turned his attention to the Oregon Coast.
"We've been visiting here for 10 years," he said. "I love everything about it. I'm a big fisherman, and I love to forage for mushrooms."
He said that on recent trips he was coming back with an average of about 15 pounds of lobster claws. Shortly after getting settled in up here, Pedrini got a call from the sous chef at The Mill, letting him know that there was an opening in banquets.
He jumped at the chance and advanced again to take over the front and back at The Plankhouse for seven months before being promoted to his current position.
His vision for the food service area includes a branded retail item. He's hoping to put gravlax (cured salmon) on sale at the Ko-Kwel gift shop so that locals and visitors can grab some as gifts while they are in town.
He's also looking forward to having more chef's dinners.
"We've done one so far, in July," he said. "That's kind of what I'd like to see more of — special events, course meals. We'd offer that on top of our regular menu. We got a lot of compliments on that one."
Which fits in nicely with Pedrini's philosophy.
"I'm all about what the guests want," he said. "I love going out and talking to the guests."