Captain Randall E. Carpenter
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Carpenter was 46 when he died Nov. 25, 2002 in the Farwest Fire. Carpenter had been a career firefighter for 23 years, having started as a volunteer before going full-time at the Baker City Fire Department. He moved to a position with the Coos Bay Fire Department in February of 1989.
“(Carpenter’s) interest in firefighting began early in his life when he would accompany his father, a volunteer firefighter for Baker City for 46 years,” read an excerpt from Carpenter’s Roll of Honor profile on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website. “(Carpenter) was a consummate professional and was highly qualified in all operational and procedural aspects of his job. He was part of the original efforts to bring a hazardous materials unit to Coos Bay and was a specialist in HAZMAT.”
The profile went on to highlight Carpenter’s skills in construction, which he used to build a successful contracting business with his friend Jim Bush. Carpenter left behind two daughters, Sarah and Stephanie. He was also survived by his parents Wayne and Dru, three brothers, their spouses and families, and his companion Christine Farmer-Benson.
Jeffery E. Common
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Common was 30 when he was killed in the 2002 Farwest Fire. The North Bend High School graduate of 1991 went into volunteer firefighting as soon as he got his diploma.
For seven years, Common worked with his dad on the tugs and pilot boats at Coos Bay Towboat Company. His farther, Chris, was also a volunteer firefighter and had been for 20 years. Jeff Common went onto get his Master Mariner’s license from the U.S. Coast Guard and in the spring of 2001 made a two-month tug voyage to Alaska for Sause Bros. Ocean Towing Co., which took him up the Inside Passage.
“Jeff Common was a man who loved life,” read his Roll of Honor profile on the website. “He would wake up every day and make the most of it.”
Common had three children, Taylor, Brycen, and Bailey.
Chuck Hanners
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Hanners was 33 when he died in the 2002 Farwest Fire. He was described as being soft-spoken, energetic and dedicated to his wife Kristen and their six children.
“(Hanners) was a man whose life was filled with over-whelming challenges and yet he chose to conquer instead of run,” read his Roll of Honor profile.
Hanners served as a volunteer firefighter for 13 years with the goal to become a full-time firefighter. He passed his EMT Basic test in 2001, bringing him another step closer to his goal. Though he was busy with his work at Walmart as a department manager and his time as a volunteer firefighter, he also made room to help out at Habitat for Humanity.
“He helped dozens of other volunteers to build six houses, including one for his own family,” the profile read. “What a special day it was to move his family of eight out of a very crowded and small three bedroom house to a new four bedroom house that would accommodate their family’s needs.”
At the time the Roll of Honor profile was written, Hanners’ 12-year-old son Ryan said this, “My dad has done too many things to count – he has taught us how to have respect for others and to have manners; to have a kind heart and to love one another.”