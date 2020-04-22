The Chamber Minute
Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 5, Make Business Contacts.
As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. You can do that by making Business contacts.
Over 20 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched. Now each year some 220 business professionals gather in December to hear those economic insights and predictions. Beyond the great opportunity to network as a participant, you can be an event sponsor, directly distributing your information to others at the event and having a display table to make connections.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is held the last Saturday in January. Besides acknowledging the Officers, Board members, and Committee Chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration. Over 300 folks enjoy this evening of community celebration each year. It’s a unique opportunity to make connections on a wonderful evening highlighting our mutual successes.
How about becoming active in one of our many committees like the Legislative Action Team, Tourism, Education or Business Development? Not only are you creating ties with like-minded businesses in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today, for an even better tomorrow.
So, come on down and join the team today, for an even better tomorrow.
