AUSTIN, Texas — Divine Oduduru won the 100 and 200 meters Friday night to lead Texas Tech to its first NCAA men’s track championship.
Oduduru won the 100 in 9.86 seconds and the 200 in 19.73 and helped the Red Raiders finish third in the 4x100 relay.
Oregon’s Cravon Gillespie was second to Oduduru in both sprints, finishing the 100 in 9.93 and the 200 in 19.93. The Ducks were well back in the team race, finishing in a tie for 12th.
Texas Tech finished with 60 points, beating Florida by 10 and Houston by 20. Georgia edged Stanford by half a point for fourth place.
Texas Tech also got a field event win. Eric Kicinski won the discus by just two inches, with a throw of 205-2 that just beat out Payton Otterdahl of North Dakota State.
Florida set a meet record in the 4x100 relay with its time of 37.97 seconds. Other meet records included Florida’s Grant Holloway in the 110-meter high hurdles (12.98) and Oduduru’s effort in the 200. Texas A&M just missed a meet record in the 4x400 relay with its time of 2:59.05.
Other winners included Houston’s Kahmari Montgomery in the 400 (44.23), Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse in the 1,500 (3:41.39), Wisconsin’s Norman McDonald in the 5,000 (14:06.01), South Carolina’s Quincy Hall in the 400-meter hurdles (48.48) and Stanford’s Steven Fahy in the steeplechase (8:38.46). LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump (7-5 1/4) after winning the long jump on Wednesday. And TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya won the triple jump, soaring 56-2 ½.
In addition to the efforts of Gillespie, Oregon got a sixth-place finish in the 4x100 relay. Max Vollmer was fifth in the decathlon, which was completed Thursday.
Oregon’s women almost got a win Thursday on the first day of the women’s event, when Carmela Cardama Baez almost caught New Mexico’s Weini Kelati in the final steps of the 10,000. Kelati won in 33:10.84 and Baez finished in 33:11.56.
Victoria Hoggard won the pole vault for Arkansas (14-11 ½) and Florida’s Yanis David won the long jump (22-5 ¼). Arizona State’s Samantha Noennig won the shot put (59-6 ¼) and California’s Camryn Rogers won the hammer (234-7). Stanford’s Mackenzie Little won the javelin on the women's only final Friday (195-0).
The women finish their portion of the meet Saturday, when Oregon’s Jessica Hull is favored to repeat her title in the 1,500 and Susan Ejore is among the finalists in the 800.