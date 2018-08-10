NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Guzman became the first rookie to hit three home runs in a game against the Yankees, powering the Texas Rangers past New York 12-7 on Friday night.
Eight days after Boston's Steve Pearce connected three times off the Yankees, Guzman duplicated the feat in ending New York's four-game winning streak.
Guzman grounded out his first time up, then hit solo home runs in three straight at-bats. The 23-year-old first baseman batted again in the eighth with a chance to tie the big league record for homers in a game — no rookie has ever hit four — but struck out swinging against Chad Green.
Guzman's two homers off Masahiro Tanaka (9-3) and one off A.J. Cole made him the first Texas player to hit three home runs in a game since Adrian Beltre in 2012.
Beltre also joined in the fun with his seventh homer of the season, tying recent Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones for the 33rd spot on baseball's career list with 469.
RED SOX 19, ORIOLES 12: Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run homers, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and Boston overpowered the Baltimore.
After hitting for the cycle one night earlier, Mookie Betts went 3 for 4 with two walks and three RBIs. The 19 runs were the most for Boston since a 22-run outburst against Seattle in August 2015.
The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 to open a nine-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East.
Chris Davis, Tim Beckham and Mark Trumbo homered for the Orioles.
RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 0: Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.
Making his second start since spending time on the disabled list because of shoulder fatigue, Snell (13-5) threw 47 pitches. The All-Star lefty struck out six.
Perez, playing in his 10th big league game, hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Ji-Man Choi added a solo drive in the sixth. Both came off Marco Estrada (5-9).
TIGERS 5, TWINS 3: Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered and Detroit beat Minnesota to snap a six-game losing streak.
Jordan Zimmermann (5-4) gave up two unearned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk. Shane Greene allowed an RBI double to Ehire Adrianza with two out in the ninth before retiring Joe Mauer for his 24th save.
WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0: Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by throwing eight innings of scoreless four-hit ball and Chicago beat Cleveland.
Palka launched a 1-2 pitch from Neil Ramirez (0-2) six rows up into the left field seats for his 18th homer. The shot ended Chicago's three-game losing streak.
ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 3: Against one of the best bullpens in baseball, the Los Angeles Angels treated all of the late innings like they were the ninth and the tactic was rewarded when they rallied for a victory over Oakland.
Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton hit two-run homers and Albert Pujols reached another milestone as the Angels were forced into comeback mode early on Friday night.
With a single in the sixth inning, Pujols recorded his 1,000th career hit with the Angels. He became just the ninth player all-time with at least 1,000 hits in each league after getting 2,073 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Four former Angels are on the list: Dave Winfield, Frank Robinson, Vladimir Guerrero and Orlando Cabrera.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CUBS 3, NATIONALS 2: Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Chicago beat Washington.
In the first meeting between the teams since Chicago beat Washington in the NL Division Series, the Cubs won even though they didn't get a hit against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.
Rizzo walked three times. Manager Joe Maddon got ejected, but the Cubs pulled out the victory.
REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine to outduel Clay Buchholz and scored one of Cincinnati's two runs on Billy Hamilton's suicide-squeeze bunt to help the Reds beat Arizona.
DeSclafani (6-3) allowed three hits and no walks while pitching into the eighth inning of his second straight shutdown outing. He limited Washington to one run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in seven innings of a 7-1 victory last Saturday.
DeSclafani also singled in the seventh and scored from first base on Buchholz's throwing error on Hamilton's bunt up the first base line, which drove in Tucker Barnhart.
GIANTS 13, PIRATES 10: Buster Posey got four hits, Andrew McCutchen homered against his former team and San Francisco defeated Pittsburgh.
The Giants had lost three in a row and Pittsburgh had won three straight.
Posey broke out of a 0-for-13 stretch with his second four-hit game in less than two weeks. All four hits came in the first four innings as the Giants built a 10-2 lead.
Posey and Alen Hanson each drove in three runs.
PADRES 2, PHILLIES 0: Jacob Nix pitched six strong innings in his major league debut and San Diego beat Philadelphia.
Nix (1-0) got off to a rocky start. He stranded three runners after a pair of singles and a walk in the first, and two more runners in the second. Then he settled down, allowing one more baserunner the rest of the game, retiring 12 of his last 13 batters faced and striking out four.
ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 4: Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the seventh after replacing injured slugger Nolan Arenado, and Colorado's beleaguered bullpen kept Los Angeles in check.
McMahon entered the game in the fifth when Arenado was taken out with soreness in his right shoulder. McMahon lined a fastball from reliever Zac Rosscup (0-1) to straightaway center.
The bullpen finished things off a day after giving up five homers and seven runs.
METS 6, MARLINS 2: Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings and New York sent Miami to its ninth loss in 10 games.
Wheeler (7-6) allowed four hits and two runs. He struck out eight and walked one. Wheeler's scoreless-inning streak ended at 23 when he gave up a two-run homer to Miguel Rojas with two outs in the seventh, making it 4-2.
BRAVES 10, BREWERS 1: Kevin Gausman pitched eight strong innings to win his SunTrust Park debut, and Ender Inciarte drove in four runs in Atlanta;s victory over Milwaukee.
Gausman (6-9), making his first home appearance since getting acquired in a trade with Baltimore, allowed six hits and no walks, striking out eight and throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes.
Nick Markakis added three RBIs.
INTERLEAGUE
CARDINALS 7, ROYALS 0: Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth time in seven games, Austin Gomber pitched five scoreless innings and St. Louis beat Kansas City.
Carpenter tops the National League with 32 home runs, a .600 slugging percentage and 65 extra-base hits. Carpenter sent a fastball from Burch Smith (1-4) into the right-field fountains for a two-out , two-run drive. He extended his career high for homers as the Cardinals scored five times in the second.
Paul DeJong led off the second inning with his 11th home run. Bader and Jose Martinez, who had three hits, contributed RBI singles to set up Carpenter.