COOS COUNTY -- Temporary restrictions on the harvest of wild fall Chinook salmon will begin Oct. 1 for some South Coast rivers.
For the Sixes River, angling will be closed from U.S. Highway 101 downstream to Hughes House Boat Ramp until further notice; for the Elk River, angling will be closed from Highway 101 to a marker posted at Swamp Creek, with reopening expected after the arrival of fall rains.
Bag limit reductions began August 1, for the Coos, Coquille, Elk, and Sixes rivers, holding anglers to one wild Chinook per day with a five fish limit for the season; it was noted anglers should remember that the Elk and Sixes rivers are now included with the Coos and Coquille river basins for the wild fish aggregate bag limit. The Rogue River is not included in these temporary regulations.
The restrictions are being set due to poor wild Chinook escapements in 2018 and low forecast returns this year. Recent poor ocean conditions are also likely to cause low wild salmon runs.