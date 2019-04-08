ROSEBURG – Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) will be temporarily closing the Oakland Bridge to all traffic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, for a routine bridge inspection.
The Oakland Bridge (also known as the Calapooya Creek Bridge) is located on the Oakland-Shady Highway (Old Highway 99 North, MP 1.08) at the northwest end of the town of Oakland (NE 1st Street), where it crosses over Calapooya Creek.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to Stearns Lane, while southbound traffic will be detoured to Green Valley Road. DCPW will install warning signs and delineators to notify the traveling public of the road closure.
Please note that the road closure will impact your drive time. Safety is always a priority for the motoring public and we are asking motorists to use caution as they travel and utilize the detours in this area.
For more information, please contact Douglas County Public Works Department at (541) 440-4481.