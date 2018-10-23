Every weekend, off-the-clock, teachers are home grading papers, crafting assignments and even scouring garage sales for classroom "finds" that they pay for out of their own wallets. This is the work of devoted teachers, those entrusted to help mold the next generation of Americans. It's time they received the respect they deserve.
Teachers today are expected to teach to the test, help children learn to think creatively and, in some cases, blot out a child's chaotic home life. It's hard work and important work. Yet Americans clearly undervalue these college graduates, many of whom hold advanced degrees. Sure, we can tell ourselves that teachers know the pay scales before they enter the profession. But just because teachers traditionally have been modestly paid is no excuse to continue doing so.
A study published last month by the Oregon Center for Public Policy says school teachers in Oregon are paid 22 percent less in weekly wages than private sector workers with similar levels of education and experience. Even when Oregon's generous public retirement and health care benefits are factored into the calculation, teachers still make 9 percent less.
OCPP's analysis had shortcomings. For example, it lumped some high-demand, high-paying science, engineering and math degrees into the calculations. That's not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.
Meanwhile, OCPP itself is a left-aligned think tank that supports public sector unions and receives some of its funding from them. It has an agenda.
Furthermore, research at Portland State University has found the total compensation of studied school districts in Oregon was comparable or better than peer districts in Washington and Idaho. The big driver of differences was health care costs. Oregon schools spend far more on health care for teachers than other states.
Oregon public school teachers are also beneficiaries of the extremely generous Public Employee Retirement System (PERS), which is so badly underfunded that it is siphoning education dollars out of classrooms to remain solvent. Plenty of private sector employees face much less lucrative retirement benefits.
Yet, the financial disparity remains and needs to be part of a broader civic conversation. It's time communities show their support for the importance of teaching both in pay and respect.
In general, workers are paid based on how much someone values their skillset. Teachers train for years and have highly specialized skills honed to teach children, whether it's the ABCs or calculus. Surely society should place greater value on their work.
Teachers arguably have some of the greatest influence on a community of any group. We entrust and ask them to prepare our children for lifetime success and to shape young minds. That starts at the earliest school age and carries on through high school.
For some families, it's perfectly acceptable to shell out more than $150 a ticket to see an Oregon Ducks game. If only more families — and lawmakers — would exhibit the same level of passion for supporting educators. If we really want the best and the brightest to be at the front of classrooms, we need to demonstrate that we recognize and reward how important they are.
The (Eugene) Register-Guard