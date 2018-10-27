ROSEBURG – The Douglas County Tax Collection Office mailed out the 2018-19 property tax statements this week and property owners on average will pay 4% more than they did in 2017.
The County’s 88,057 tax accounts have increased in real market value $15.8 million. Property owners will be billed $103 million, up from last year’s $100 million, which will be distributed to 116 taxing districts. We saw the creation of two new taxing districts this year with the passage of the library districts in Reedsport and Drain.
The County’s share will be $10.4 million, up 2.6% from a year ago. The average tax rate is $10.05 per $1,000 of assessed value. That is an increase of less than 1% from last year, when the average was $10.04. The lowest tax rate in Douglas County is $6.73 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is in parts of rural Douglas County. The highest rate is $19.13 per $1,000, which is in the city of Reedsport. A review of 16 residential homes throughout the county shows an average increase of 15% in real market values while the assessed values only increased by 3%.
Property owners who have questions or concerns about their assessment can contact the Douglas County Assessor’s Office at (541) 440-4222.
Property Tax payment related questions can be addressed with the Douglas County Tax Collector’s Office at (541) 440-4253 or online at http://www.co.douglas.or.us.finance/Tax_Collection.asp
Dissatisfied taxpayers can appeal their assessment to the Board of Property Tax Appeals by December 31. Appeals hearing are held in February.