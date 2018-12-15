Meghan Holloman scored 29 points and Jasey Ramelow added 21 as the host Southwestern Oregon Lakers held off Whatcom 94-85 in overtime at the SWOCC Crossover Tournament on Friday.
Whatcom outscored SWOCC 48-36 in the second half to force overtime, which the Lakers won 12-5 for the win.
Whatcom’s Elisa Kooiman had 36 points for the Orcas and Allison Hadaway had 23. No other Orca had more than nine.
SWOCC shot 50 percent (30-of-60) from the field and outrebounded Whatcom 44-29.
The Lakers face Treasure Valley on Saturday at 3 p.m. and close the weekend with a 1 p.m. tip against Pierce. Whatcom faces Pierce on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Treasure Valley on Sunday at 11 a.m.
TREASURE VALLEY 86, PIERCE 74: Lillian Kelley scored 20 points and Treasure Valley got double figures from four more and the Chukars pulled away from Pierce in the second half at the SWOCC Crossover on Friday.
Macy Markus had 16, Tara Chamberlain and Paige Vorwaller had 14 and Lillie Smith added 10 for Treasure Valley. Ruby Daube scored 16 for Pierce and was the only Raider in double figures.
Men
Moses Miller scored 26 points but it wasn’t enough for the Lakers as SWOCC fell to Green River 90-80 on Friday night in the Green River Crossover on Friday night.
Playing a mixture of zone defenses, Green River kept SWOCC guessing on offense and got double-figure scoring from five different players.
Jake Gomez and Carson Washburn each had 12 points for the Lakers with the former adding seven rounds. Keenan Reynolds was also in double figures with 10 points. Tanner Lewis kept Kevin Baker, the sixth-leading scorer in the NWAC, to 18 points, four below his average of just over 22. Alex Sommerfield also had 18 for Green River.
“They’re a long team,” Lakers coach Trevor Hoppe said. “They play a mixture of different zones so they’re hard to play against. We kept attacking. Hopefully we can grow from it and get better.”
SWOCC faces Shoreline at 2 p.m. on Saturday.